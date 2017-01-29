Protesters gather at ILM against Muslim travel ban

Dozens of protesters gathered at ILM airport today to speak out against a 90-day ban on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries. (Source: WECT)

Dozens of protesters gathered at ILM Airport Sunday to speak out against a 90-day ban on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries.

People marched through the airport lobby taking steps toward a cause that affects many of their family and friends.

Officers were scattered around the main areas but the hour-long protest remained peaceful.

People said they came to support their loved ones.

"I feel very strongly that we need to embrace immigrants and refugees, in particular," said one protester Anna Lee. "The executive orders from the Trump administration are frankly appalling."

Protesters said it was encouraging to see and feel the solidarity during the hour of protesting at the airport. They said, even though Wilmington doesn't commercial fly directly oversees, it is important to be unified with the rest of the country.

