Young boy becomes Sam's Club employee for a day

Carter's day was made when he got to be a Sam's Club employee for a day (Source:April Jones Rouse)

A young boy had an unexpected special day at the grocery store.

While checking out at Sam's Club in Wilmington, the cashier let a young boy named Carter scan every item he and his mother had in their cart.

Carter was even more surprised when the store manager Mike came to take him upstairs to his office. He made Carter a badge and gave him a vest as well, just like a real employee.

Carter's mom April says the whole experience "made Carter's day and ours too!"

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.