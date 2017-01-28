Trae Bryant's 21 leads Cape Fear to win over Caldwell C.C.

Hudson, NC - Cape Fear men’s basketball rallied to defeat Caldwell Community College, 88-84. Trae Bryant led the Sea Devils with 21 points.

The Sea Devils faced a lot of adversity against the Cobras. They had four players foul out, and were called for 40 team fouls. They also trailed by 17 at one point, but came back to win.

“We showed a lot of grit today,” said head coach Ryan Mantlo. “This one could have easily gotten away from us. I'm very proud of the effort we gave today.”

Along with Bryant’s team leading 21, Cape Fear got big contributions from Jacque Brown, who scored 20 points, along with 14 points from Jerick Haynes.

The win improves Cape Fear to 17-3 overall, and 3-1 in conference play. They will return home Wednesday, February 1st, and face off against Isaiah Christopher Academy. Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning