Blanket left on space heater causes house fire

Wilmington firefighters said a blanket accidentally left on a space heater caused a house fire Saturday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Jon Mason said the call came in at 9:15 p.m. for a fire on Wooster Street.

All residents including two children were already outside when firefighters arrived.

They went inside the house and put out a small fire in the bedroom.

No one was injured, but the fire left behind about $150 in damage.

Mason said there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

Firefighters emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms and being careful with space heaters, especially around small children.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.