RBPP press conference to discuss plans for armed march Sunday

Members of the RBPP still plan to carry guns in march. (Source: WECT)

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party held a press conference about their plans for the rest of their events Sunday afternoon.

The party reaffirmed Saturday evening that they will carry weapons in a march on Sunday.

Leaders of the group met at a private residence in downtown Wilmington. They held guns and chanted for justice as they spoke with the media about the planned march.

Leader of the party Dr. Alli Muhammad said the group had every right to carry guns.

"We have a constitutional right to bear arms, we have a freedom of expression," Muhammad said.

The meeting Saturday night followed the postponement of a tribunal and press conference that were supposed to be held Saturday afternoon.

According to Muhammad, the group doesn't want violence or trouble during the march. The group says they are peacefully reacting to what they feel was violence taken against the black community.

"We are not protestors we are not picketing, and we don't intend on having and funerals," Muhammad said. "So that's not our intentions. Our actual special event, is a special event against terrorism and genocide."

