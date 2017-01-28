Crews responded to house fire in Oak Island

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Oak Island Saturday evening. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Oak Island Saturday evening.

According to Oak Island Fire Chief Christopher Anselmo, the fire happened at a home on NW 10th Street. It was contained mostly in the laundry room and the bedroom of the home. He said both of those rooms were destroyed due to the fire but that it was contained to just those two rooms.

Chief Anselmo said the rest of the home received a lot of smoke damage.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof above the bedroom to ventilate the home.

The owners of the house were not home at the time. They had just gone out of town earlier Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The call came around 6 p.m.

