Electrical shock leaves man hanging on side of house

a man was working on his roof when a piece of metal he was holding made contact with an electrical power line which caused a large shock and left him hanging on the side of the house. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department)

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call of an electrical explosion Saturday evening.

According to a Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson, a man was working on his roof when a piece of metal he was holding made contact with an electrical power line which caused a large shock.

The shock caused the man to fall off the roof, however he was in a harness. When units arrived on scene the man was hanging from his safety harness on the side of the house.

The man was conscious and alert but he did receive severe electrical burns.

Crews used ladders to get to the man then lowered him down with a rope.

He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

