Christmas trees become new dunes in Carolina Beach

Almost 100 people were on Carolina Beach to help build new dunes with Christmas trees Saturday morning.

This is the fourth year the SurfRider Foundation has put on the event. They used trees donated by the residents of Carolina Beach.

"We are saving a lot of waste that is going into landfills," said president of the UNCW chapter of SurfRifer Matthew Maffey. "We are really just recycling these house hold products and making something useful out of them."

Maffey explained that Christmas trees are perfect for the dune restoration because their small needles help hold the sand to the dune. He also said he was pleased by the turnout from the UNCW and Carolina Beach communities.

Keni Rienks has been coming to the event every year since it started. She said not only does the event help the beaches, but it has an economic impact on the community as well.

"When you have no dunes your houses and properties are completely exposed to even just a high tide or king tide and the water will just wash up, the sand will just wash up right into the property," Rienks said.

