Crews respond to scene of house fire

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire off of Edgewater Club Road Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Everett Creek Drive Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 7:35. It took them about 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the house and called 911. The owners were not home at the time and there were no injuries reported.

New Hanover County Fire Marshal David Stone said the fire started underneath the house.

The fire is still under investigation.

