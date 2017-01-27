High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
CFA 44, Parrott Academy 31 F
Ashley 67, Topsail 57 F
West Brunswick 42, Hoggard 45 F
New Hanover 73, Laney 71 F
Bethel Christian 51, WCA 38 F
Croathan 42, North Brunswick 72 F
Pender 64, East Bladen 60 F
Trask 42, West Bladen 41 F
St. Pauls 45, East Coumbus 43 F
South Columbus 54, South Robeson 55 F
Red Springs 42, Whiteville 60 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Union 26 F
Girls
CFA 32, Parrott Academy 28 F
Ashley 26, Topsail 27 F
West Brunswick 33, Hoggard 58 F
New Hanover 43, Laney 31 F
Bethel Christian 22, WCA 58 F
Croathan 35, North Brunswick 57 F
Pender 16, East Bladen 50 F
Trask 23, West Bladen 63 F
St. Pauls 41, East Coumbus 58 F
South Columbus 28, South Robeson 56 F
Red Springs 73, Whiteville 33 F
