Amber Reeves three-pointer leads Seahawks past Towson

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior guard Amber Reeves hit a three-point field goal from the right corner with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation to give UNCW a 59-56 victory over Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association game at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.



The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 7-12 overall and 2-6 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Towson saw its three-game win streak snapped and dropped to 11-8 on the season, including a 4-4 league mark.



Reeves was one of three UNCW players to reach double figures after scoring a season-high 11 points. The Marietta, Ga., product made five of eight shots from the floor while playing a game-high 37 minutes.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele paced the Seahawks with 12 points after knocking 5-of-10 field goal attempts in addition to recording six assists. Junior guard Madison Raque chipped in 11 points with five assists.



Senior guard Raven Bankston, the CAA’s third-leading scorer, posted a game-high 14 points for Towson in the loss while contributing five assists. Sophomore guard Sianni Martin added 11 points with four rebounds and two steals.



Key Moment: After Raque tied the game at 56-all with 46.3 seconds left by making one of two free throws, Bankston missed a jumper with 20 seconds remaining. The Seahawks took the three-point lead on the ensuing possession as Steele found Reeves in the right corner for the game-winning shot.

Game Notes: UNCW has defeated Towson seven straight times and leads the all-time series by a commanding 20-9 margin … Each of the last four meetings has been decided by three points or less … There were 10 ties and 11 lead changes … UNCW Coach Adell Harris is now 7-2 all-time against Towson … Reeves hit her first three-point field goal in five attempts this season … Steele has averaged 15.0 points per game in her last three meetings against Towson … The Seahawks shot 49.0 percent from the field, marking their second-best effort of the season … Towson outrebounded UNCW by a 33-29 margin, including a 12-6 edge on the offensive end … Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, marking her fourth double-digit rebounding effort in the last six games … She also tallied four blocked shots, giving her 10 rejections in the last four contests … The Seahawks posted 15 assists on 25 field goals … Bankston has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games for Towson … The Seahawks have won two of their last three games after opening league play with six straight losses … UNCW shot 50.0 percent from the field in each of the last three quarters.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW closes out its January schedule on Sunday afternoon by welcoming College of Charleston to Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. CAA contest.

- UNCWSports.com -