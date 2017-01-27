Local group gathers to stop President Trump's agenda

Leland Indivisibles, a grass roots organization to stop President Trump's agenda came together at Port City Java in Leland on Friday.

The organization was started to figure out what local citizens can do in a positive manner to help the new administration from implementing the negative changes that have happened and are to come.

They are democrats working to keep the affordable care act, protect women's rights, social security, veteran rights and more.

Group members say they want to keep what could be at stake.

"Its all just for individual rights, that's what we are talking about because our rights are being stripped from us." "We don't like that and this is a grass roots movement that is going to grow," said Kim Hatfield a member of the Indivisibles group.

The group will meet February 9th at the Brunswick County Democratic meeting to address more of their concerns.

