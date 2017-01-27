Beloved Wilmington firefighter dies unexpectedly

Wilmington firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Dane Waggett died unexpectedly Wednesday in Chapel Hill.

Family members say Waggett suffered a brain aneurysm several months ago. He went in Tuesday for a surgical procedure to prevent another aneurysm and something went wrong.

Fellow firefighters took to social media immediately after learning of his death.

His brother, Michael, said he never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.

"If there were something Dane could say to all of us now it would probably be, 'Do good unto others, appreciate the little things, and never be afraid to live your life to the fullest,'" said Michael.

Waggett leaves behind a wife and a son.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday at Lifepoint Church in Wilmington at 6:30 p.m.