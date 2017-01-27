First at Four: Grandparent Support Network helps those providing full-time care to grandchildren

WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

The Grandparent Support Network is a group for grandparents who are providing full-time care to their grandchildren.

It’s a program the YWCA has offered for the past 10 years, helping dozens of grandparents.

Caregivers and children meet weekly for a warm meal and conversation.

Guest speakers provide education on relevant topics.

Right now, the program is looking for volunteers to mentor and tutor children.

The mentors help students with academic and social support.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator, Evie Nicklas, at viesnicklas@gmail.com or YWCA Community Outreach Coordinator Kelly Williams at newchoices@ywca-lowecapefear.org.

You can also call 910-799-6820.

