FIRST LOOK inside new Zimmer Cancer Center expansion

First phase of Zimmer Cancer Center should open in about two weeks. The entire expansion should be complete by September

Cancer is an ugly disease. But treating it is going to be a lot prettier.

WECT got a sneak peek of the first phase of the newly expanded Zimmer Cancer Center Friday.

That portion of the added space will open in about two weeks.

The highlight of the new addition is the chemotherapy infusion room that features 35 brand new chairs.



Henry Hawthorne, administrator of oncology says much of the new design was inspired by patients.

One of them is Beth Quinn,an ovarian cancer patient. She and the She Rocks organization that she started, donated all of the new chairs. They're a cut above other chemo chairs as they come heated with built in massagers.



"When we first put in the chairs downstairs we thought wonderful there is heat and a massager and a really nice comfortable chair but the response we got was it gives me control over my own environment," Hawthorne said.

The original Zimmer Cancer Center is around 22,000 square feet. Once the entire expansion is complete, the new Zimmer Cancer Center will be about 50,000 square feet.

Hawthorne says the new construction is more than just a new space and a new look, it's also about helping with healing.

"Absolutely, I think we are realizing we need to treat holistically and that includes aesthetics and how does a place make us feel so a big theme behind this was really spending time with our patients on what makes them feel hopeful and what do they want to see when they come into a cancer center."

The $14.5 million expansion should be finished by September.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.