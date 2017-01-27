Ex-Marine weighs in about female and male Marines sharing tents in the field

A Marine Corps official says female infantry Marines will be sleeping in makeshift shelters next to their male counterparts when out in the field and no special accommodation will be offered to them.



Maj. Charles Anklam III with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines at Camp Lejeune said Thursday that Marines in the field stay in everything from a large, single room shelter filled with dozens of cots to sleeping under tarps or nothing at all. He is in charge of the first gender-integrated Marine infantry battalion.

The battalion accepted its first three female Marines in early January.

That news is concerning to one former Marine officer, Elle Helmer Woods. Woods served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2007, and in 2006 says she was sexually assaulted by her company commander

Woods was also the subject of a 2012 documentary entitled The Invisible War that described rape in the military.

She has concerns about this but doesn't believe the new training will lead to sexual assaults. And she actually understands its effectiveness while in combat.

"Unit cohesion in the military is of the utmost importance, you are taught you are only as important as the Marine to your left and your right. If you are gonna stop training to accommodate gender then I don't think that is effective training at all," said Woods.

But given her past, she is concerned about the safety of these women.

"My concern is a slippery slope. I do fear a little bit for their safety, like, now there is a female potentially isolated all by herself in a company of all men," Woods explained.

Marine Corp Headquarters issues this statement on Friday in regards to cohabitation.

Major Clark Carpenter said, "Men and women have bivouacked together in training and operational settings for decades and will continue to do so. In a field environment, individual commanders are responsible to determine bivouac plans for their units. Marine Corps orders establish the regulations for garrison billeting, which require members of a room to be of the same sex."

In the 1st Battalion 8th Marines at Camp Lejeune, Anklam says female Marines have private rooms and bathrooms in their living quarters but will be expected to sleep wherever their male squad members do in the field to keep unit cohesion.

