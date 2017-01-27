Wave training program continues to grow

The Wave Connect travel training program served almost 500 riders in 2016, and the program looks to expand even more in 2017.

The program aimed at teaching people how to navigate the Wave Transit bus system started two years ago and offers several different ways for people to get engaged.

One-on-one and group training is available through Wave in either a classroom or real-life setting.

Vanessa Lacer is the Mobility Manager for Wave and leads the travel training program. She says it's important for people to feel confident when using public transportation.

"I always say there is no substitute for experience," Lacer said. "You've got to try it to feel comfortable doing it, so taking people out on their first ride on the bus is really fun."

According to Lacer, the users of the program can vary from homeschool children to those who need more assistance when using public transit. She remembered helping a man with a cognitive disability learn to ride for the first time.

"Its opened up a world for him," she said. "Now he can go wherever he wants to go, and he has the freedom to do so. It's improved his quality of life tremendously."

Lacer said the program will continue to grow as the demand for the service increases. She believes the demand is a large reason Wave saw the jump from around 60 users in 2015 to almost 500 in 2016.

Travel Training is free to anyone who needs the services. Appointments are available by contacting Wave Transit.

