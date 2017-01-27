Yard sales for January 28

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3602 Bluebell Court, Wilmington

Furniture, including an armoire, and book shelves, kids clothes, boys Nike sneakers size 5 and 7, Nike cleats size 7, boys clothes sizes 8-12, girls clothes small-medium- Build a Bear and more stuffed animals, toys, small Foosball table, chandelier, pocketbooks, women's shoes, misc house decor, candles, ice cream maker, slushy maker, chocolate fountain, insulated beverage tub, Misc. Wii games, lawn equipment, piano, kids electric scooters. Everything must go!

7 a.m. - ?

296 Goldsboro Avenue, Carolina Beach

Kitchen items, some furniture, collectibles, a window air conditioner, and lots of other stuff.

8 a.m. - ?

301 Charlotte Avenue, Carolina Beach

Lawn furniture, lawn mower, gas grill for a boat, women's clothes, and lots of houses items odds an ends

8 a.m. - ?

65 Beauregard Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, washer/dryer, decor, books, old electronics, vinyl record albums, and huge baseball card collection.



Brunswick County

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

59 North Lake Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes

Household items, home decor, electronics, CDs, tapes, tools, garden equipment, and more.

