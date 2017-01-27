WPD chief responds to Black Panther 'armed event'

Police Chief Ralph Evangelous held a news conference Friday afternoon to say his department will strive to make sure all citizens are protected and safe during this weekend's Revolutionary Black Panther Party "armed event."

During the 3 p.m. news conference, Evangelous said Wilmington police received a number of calls from citizens worried about potential violence for Sunday's event.

"I first want to assure everyone that we are prepared for a peaceful event and will enforce the laws as necessary," Evangelous said.

Evangelous explained the WPD received information from the Revolutionary Black Panther Party several weeks ago saying they were planning to hold a march in Wilmington Sunday afternoon. The group submitted a special event application to the city on Dec. 26.

"No permit is required to hold such an event, but organizers were asked to complete a Notice of Intent to Picket form so the city would be placed on notice," Evangelous said. "That particular form has not been received by the police department at this time."

The event, which will take place at the Creekwood Community Center, was initially advertised on the group's Facebook page as an "armed march against terrorism & genocide" seeking justice for three African-American men who were shot and killed by police - Brandon Smith, Walter Scott and Keith Lamont Scott.

According to an updated flier that appears on the group's Facebook page, the armed march has since been reworded and is now an "armed special event freedom of expression against terrorism & genocide." A "Human Rights Tribunal" is also scheduled to take place at the Creekwood Community Center on Saturday.

Evangelous said his staff reached out and spoke to representatives from the national and local group several times, even forwarding them copies of state laws and city codes governing this type of event, to include the state statute that prohibits open carry of weapons during public protests, marches, rallies and demonstrations on public property.

Community leaders are urging protesters to remain peaceful.

"I would sincerely hope that this event would be peaceful and educational." That is part of why we march is to educate and have speakers and speak with people, there is a purpose and focus behind it," said Deborah Dicks Maxwell, New Hanover County NAACP President.

On Thursday, New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David released a statement regarding the march and cited the aforementioned state statute.

My office has received several press inquires regarding an announced march scheduled to take place in Wilmington this weekend. The right to gather and speak freely is a great American tradition and is enshrined in our First Amendment. The right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment. To ensure public safety, reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions are codified in N.C. Gen. Stat. 14- 277.2, which prohibits the possession of firearms under certain circumstances. This statute will be enforced in this district without regard to the applicant who seeks to assemble or the viewpoints of that group. When the assembly is convened on public property, individuals are prohibited from possessing firearms while demonstrating or picketing without advanced permission. Anyone in violation of this statute will be prosecuted.

Dr. Alli Muhammad, head of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, said on Thursday the organization was working to obtain a local attorney to represent them following David’s statement.

Muhammad also confirmed participants still plan to march with their weapons, reiterating his previous position of the law not applying to the march because it does not fall under the umbrella of picketing, protesting, or parades.

"Our officers along with our law enforcement partners will provide security for this event and will ensure that all city and state laws are obeyed and will take appropriate enforcement action if necessary," Evangelous said.

"To the residents of Creekwood, I want to ensure you that we will work hard to keep your community safe," Evangelous went on. "There are some good people in this community and your well-being is important to us."

As the news conference concluded, Evangelous offered a parting comment:

"If you really want to help the community, don't show up this weekend and give them their five minutes of fame. That's my advice, my counsel to you."

