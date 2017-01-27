Cupid hits the dating scene

TheatreNOW is ready to get you in the mood for love. Its newest dinner theatre show has a romantic comedy vibe perfect for Valentine’s Day.
The company is performing I’m with Cupid, an original show by local playwright Ron Hasson.
Cupid, the Roman god of desire, is often depicted as a cute cherub with wings and a bow and arrow. Now Cupid is all grown up and, after hundreds of years, ready to find a love of his own.
What better way to do that, than through a speed dating service? But when Cupid’s mother, Venus, finds out his quest gets tricky.
I'm with Cupid
For tickets, call (910) 399-3669 or click here: http://bit.ly/1cFbLSu
