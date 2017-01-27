Red-hot Seahawks take on Tribe

The UNCW men's basketball team will complete a two-game road trip in Virginia with a contest at William & Mary on Saturday. (Source: UNCW)

The game tips off at 4 p.m. at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, VA.

The Seahawks (20-2, 9-0 CAA) are one of the hottest teams in the country. Along becoming just the second team in the country to reach the 20-win mark this season, UNCW has won nine straight and 17 of its last 18.

In the first meeting between the teams this season, the Seahawks routed the Tribe (10-9, 4-4) 101-77 in Wilmington on Jan. 12.

UNCW

Chris Flemmings, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, is heating up. The senior guard has led the Seahawks in scoring the last two games and is second on the team in scoring (16.0 ppg) this season.

WILLIAM & MARY

Jack Whitman led the Tribe with 21 points in the first meeting with UNCW. The junior forward is third on the team in scoring average (10.8 ppg) and leads the way in rebounds (5.9 rpg).

