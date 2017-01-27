Nearly two dozen recycling receptacles added to downtown Wilmington

City crews recently installed 23 new recycling receptacles with most of them being added to the Northern Riverwalk and Market Street. (Source: City of Wilmington)

It just got a little easier for pedestrians to recycle while visiting Downtown Wilmington.

According to officials, city crews recently installed 23 new recycling receptacles with most of them being added to the Northern Riverwalk and Market Street.

Officials said 19 receptacles were added to the downtown area in 2015.

The receptacles were purchased through a grant from the NC Department of Environmental Quality. Wilmington was awarded the maximum grant of $30,000 with a local match of $6,000.

Five of the receptacles are equipped with relay sensors that monitor the volume and weight of recycled material in the container.

This information and the location of the receptacle is relayed to a computer in the Solid Waste Office to alert staff when the container is full and needs to be serviced.

Wilmington is one of three cities in the country to be part of this pilot program.

