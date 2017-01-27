Mother of woman killed in hit-and-run: 'She's always been an angel in my life'

Roberta Daugherty, mother of April Daugherty, couldn't hold back the tears as she talked about her daughter that was killed in a hit-and-run. (Source: WECT)

A prayer vigil was held Friday night in memory of a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident on Shipyard Boulevard.

Police say a caller reported 24-year-old April Marie Daugherty lying in the road near a bicycle. Daugherty died from her injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last Friday morning.

"Somebody had struck her down in the street and I'm like 'No God no don't tell me this. I don't want to believe it,'" said Roberta Daugherty, April's mother. "But she's gone."

Roberta couldn't fight back the tears as she retold the moment she found out her daughter was gone.

"I say it all the time material things can be replaced but your loved ones can't," she said.

April's life was cut short but Roberta said she left behind a lifelong impact on all her family members. That's why it's even sadder that she's no longer with them.

"Now that they are not going to see their niece, their sister, their aunt, their cousin, she was so many things to so many people," added Roberta.

One of those people is April's husband, Ryan Schoolcraft.

"She was the only one that has ever been able to make me happy," said Schoolcraft.

He said she made him happy, even in the toughest of times. The couple, just married last October, ran into some issues finding a stable living situation.

"We jumped around from place to place," said Schoolcraft. "We would stay in the storage unit sometimes just because we had no where else to go."

Schoolcraft said the tiny little storage unit was their home for four weeks and it was all they needed.

"She didn't care," said Schoolcraft with a smile. "As long as she was with me, she was happy."

April's family remembers her as a fearless daughter and wife with so much left to live.

"She's always been an angel in my life and now she's gone, I want to have somebody to answer this," said Roberta. "Don't let them get away with this, Jesus don't let them get away."

