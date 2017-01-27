TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lake Park Blvd. to close next month

A portion on Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach will be closed next week for construction work.

The road will be closed between Charlotte and Atlanta avenues for approximately two weeks beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Businesses in the area will remain open with access available by way of other roads and alternate parking lots.

Commercial traffic will be rerouted down Dow Road.

