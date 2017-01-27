TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lake Park Blvd. to close next month - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lake Park Blvd. to close next month

Detour map for Lake Park Blvd. closure. (Source: Town of Carolina Beach) Detour map for Lake Park Blvd. closure. (Source: Town of Carolina Beach)
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

A portion on Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach will be closed next week for construction work.

The road will be closed between Charlotte and Atlanta avenues for approximately two weeks beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Businesses in the area will remain open with access available by way of other roads and alternate parking lots.

Commercial traffic will be rerouted down Dow Road.

