TRAFFIC ALERT: Carolina Beach Road reopens after car hits pole

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Road have reopened after a car hit a light pole near Legion Stadium Friday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, no one was injured in the one-vehicle wreck near Bordeaux Avenue. Wilmington police said the driver wasn't impaired and was cited for failure to maintain lane control.

Police directed traffic heading towards Monkey Junction down Southern Boulevard as Duke Energy crews worked to replace the broken utility pole.

About 300 people were without power after the wreck occurred. Power is expected to be restored to everyone by 1:30 p.m.

