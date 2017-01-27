Duran Duran among acts coming to Azalea Festival

Jason Derulo seen on stage at WE Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Toronto. (Source: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Cole Swindell arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

John Taylor, from left, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and Dom Brown of the band Duran Duran perform in concert at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Oxon Hill, MD. (Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Duran Duran is among the performers coming to the Azalea Festival in April.

Duran Duran will perform Friday, April 7, on the Miller Lite Main Stage. Tickets are $68.50 and will increase to $78.50 on the day of the show.

Country music star Cole Swindell will perform on Thursday, April 6. Tickets are $38.50 before bumping up to $48.50 the day of the show.

Singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo will perform on Saturday, April 8, with opening act Morris Day and the Time. Tickets are $62.50 and will increase to $72.50 the day of the show.

Tickets will go on sale online Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office on Monday, Jan. 30, starting at 9 a.m.

