Adopted 'Pet of the Week' finds the purrfect home

Each week we feature a pet available for adoption on Carolina in the Morning. Many of the animals find their forever home after making their television debut, including Jodi! She was featured as pet of the week on Friday the 13th in January.

Leah Barr adopted her that day. Jodi now goes by the name of Kit-kat Barr.

"She is such a sweet and loving girl," Barr said. "She loves to watch TV, especially when birds or fish are on."

Barr said Kit-kat is healthy and happy in her new home.

