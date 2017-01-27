Hoggard sweeps Mideastern Conference swim meet

Mideastern Conference swim meet
Women
Hoggard 302
Topsail 274
New Hanover 241
South Brunswick 225
Laney 212
Ashley 146
West Brunswick 92
Men
Hoggard 344
South Brunswick 299
Topsail 233
Ashley 194
New Hanover 181
West Brunswick 126
Laney 88
