Hoggard sweeps Mideastern Conference swim meet - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hoggard sweeps Mideastern Conference swim meet

Hoggard sweeps Mideastern Conference swim meet (Source: WECT) Hoggard sweeps Mideastern Conference swim meet (Source: WECT)

Mideastern Conference swim meet

Women

Hoggard 302
Topsail 274
New Hanover 241
South Brunswick 225
Laney 212
Ashley 146
West Brunswick 92

Men

Hoggard 344
South Brunswick 299
Topsail 233
Ashley 194
New Hanover 181
West Brunswick 126
Laney 88

Powered by Frankly