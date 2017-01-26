Planning a Disney vacation? This mom will help you

Dr. Donyell Roseboro was selected to be on the Disney Parks Moms Panel. (Source: WECT)

Thousands applied but only 12 moms were chosen to be on the Disney Parks Moms Panel.

One of the moms selected is UNCW Associate Professor and mother of twins, Dr. Donyell Roseboro.

She joined us on WECT News First at Four today to talk about her role.

Donyell was selected because she has exceptional Disney vacation knowledge.

She will help families plan and make the most out of their next Disney vacation.

For more information and to meet the panelists, visit www.disneyparksmomspanel.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.