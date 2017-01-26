Gregory Elementary's Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships among classmates

Imagine having no one to play with or no friends.

Sadly that is the case for some school children, but something as simple as a bench is aiming to change that.

The idea is simple, if you feel lonely and need a friend then you can go sit on the Buddy Bench, and hopefully someone will see you and ask you to play.

One of those benches was purchased for Gregory Elementary. Social workers hope it will help students recognize when a fellow classmate is in need and invite them to play or simply to talk -- even foster future friendships -- or kids can just learn the meaning of doing a good deed.

Gregory's Buddy Bench was made possible with the help of a grant from the community.

While they hope students don't have to use the bench very often, they want students to know it's there.

"We would hope that children would always be included in each others play, but sometimes kids don't know that somebody wants someone to play with them," said social worker Stacy Constantinou. "It lets the kids know to ask for help and teaches assertiveness, but it inspires other kids to be passionate and empathetic."

There are two other Buddy Benches in New Hanover County with plans for more in the future.

