Gregory Elementary's Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships amon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Gregory Elementary's Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships among classmates

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships (Source: WECT) Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Imagine having no one to play with or no friends.

Sadly that is the case for some school children, but something as simple as a bench is aiming to change that.

The idea is simple, if you feel lonely and need a friend then you can go sit on the Buddy Bench, and hopefully someone will see you and ask you to play.

One of those benches was purchased for Gregory Elementary. Social workers hope it will help students recognize when a fellow classmate is in need and invite them to play or simply to talk -- even foster future friendships -- or kids can just learn the meaning of doing a good deed.

Gregory's Buddy Bench was made possible with the help of a grant from the community.

While they hope students don't have to use the bench very often, they want students to know it's there.

"We would hope that children would always be included in each others play, but sometimes kids don't know that somebody wants someone to play with them," said social worker Stacy Constantinou. "It lets the kids know to ask for help and teaches assertiveness, but it inspires other kids to be passionate and empathetic."

There are two other Buddy Benches in New Hanover County with plans for more in the future.

Copyright 2017, WECT All Rights Reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly