Gregory Elementary's Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships amon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Gregory Elementary's Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships among classmates

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships (Source: WECT) Buddy Bench aims to foster friendships (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Imagine having no one to play with or no friends.

Sadly that is the case for some school children, but something as simple as a bench is aiming to change that.

The idea is simple, if you feel lonely and need a friend then you can go sit on the Buddy Bench, and hopefully someone will see you and ask you to play.

One of those benches was purchased for Gregory Elementary. Social workers hope it will help students recognize when a fellow classmate is in need and invite them to play or simply to talk -- even foster future friendships -- or kids can just learn the meaning of doing a good deed.

Gregory's Buddy Bench was made possible with the help of a grant from the community.

While they hope students don't have to use the bench very often, they want students to know it's there.

"We would hope that children would always be included in each others play, but sometimes kids don't know that somebody wants someone to play with them," said social worker Stacy Constantinou. "It lets the kids know to ask for help and teaches assertiveness, but it inspires other kids to be passionate and empathetic."

There are two other Buddy Benches in New Hanover County with plans for more in the future.

Copyright 2017, WECT All Rights Reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:07:50 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly