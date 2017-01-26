This weekend: Shag away the days at the East Coast Shag Classic - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

This weekend: Shag away the days at the East Coast Shag Classic

Penny Millis talked about the East Coast Shag Classic today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT) Penny Millis talked about the East Coast Shag Classic today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

The beach music is blasting and the feet are tapping.

Shaggers at the East Coast Shag Classic are dancing the days away at the Holiday Inn Resort in Wrightsville Beach.

The event began today, Jan. 26 and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 29.

It brings together beach music lovers for a weekend of dancing and socializing.

The event benefits Hope Abounds, which supports cancer patients and their families.

For more, head to http://eastcoastshagclassic.com/

