Time capsule from 2010 opened at Parsley Elementary

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Students open at Time Capsule at Parsley Elementary Thursday (Source: WECT) Students open at Time Capsule at Parsley Elementary Thursday (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

It was a reunion of sorts and a blast from the past at one Wilmington school Thursday.

The Class of 2010 at Parsley Elementary returned to the playground today.

Now seniors, the students returned to the school to open up the time capsule they made seven years ago before they left for middle school.

They re-discovered the memories they made, talked about the current events of 2010 and even recreated the class photo they took when they were in fifth grade. Kris Boberg, the students' teacher at the time, never thought they would actually reopen the capsule. 

"We laughed then and then we said 'This is gonna get lost in the shuffle. They won't come back and see this.' Then we were like, 'Let's try to' and we did and a lot of them showed up, so it's just been so great to see all them come back," Boberg said.

Boberg hopes to continue the time capsule tradition for years to come.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

