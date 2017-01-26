Wilmington man gets prison time for promoting prostitution

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to promoting the prostitution of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Philip Scott Pleasants, 19, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court to promoting prostitution.

He was given a 10-21 month active sentence followed by post-release supervision.

During an investigation, detectives determined Pleasants was driving the victim to clients and taking a portion of the money she received for the sexual activity.

Pleasants was taken into custody at the Budgetel Inn on Market Street on December 2015.

