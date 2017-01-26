Wilmington man sentenced in deadly attempted armed robbery - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man sentenced in deadly attempted armed robbery

Patrick Terrell Fields (Source: NHCSO) Patrick Terrell Fields (Source: NHCSO)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges including an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the death of one of his co-conspirators.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Patrick Terrell Fields, 24, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Fields will serve up to 9.5 years in prison.

The incident happened on Jan. 31, 2015 outside an illegal gambling facility located in a strip mall off Raleigh Street.

Fields and two other men, Jamarcus Fogal and Frankie Stukes, staked out the location and attempted to rob the owner of the business at gunpoint as he walked to his car.

The owner pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the men.

Stukes was killed at the scene, while Fields and Fogal managed to escape to a vehicle driven by Fields' wife, Maya Stubbs.

Stubbs entered a guilty plea of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in May 2015 and is awaiting sentencing. Fogal is serving 67-93 months in prison for his role.

Fields also pleaded guilty to selling $280 worth of heroin to an undercover informant in 2014. He also entered guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and cutting off an ankle-monitoring device in separate incidents in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:07:50 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly