Wilmington man sentenced in deadly attempted armed robbery

A Wilmington man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges including an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the death of one of his co-conspirators.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Patrick Terrell Fields, 24, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Fields will serve up to 9.5 years in prison.

The incident happened on Jan. 31, 2015 outside an illegal gambling facility located in a strip mall off Raleigh Street.

Fields and two other men, Jamarcus Fogal and Frankie Stukes, staked out the location and attempted to rob the owner of the business at gunpoint as he walked to his car.

The owner pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the men.

Stukes was killed at the scene, while Fields and Fogal managed to escape to a vehicle driven by Fields' wife, Maya Stubbs.

Stubbs entered a guilty plea of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in May 2015 and is awaiting sentencing. Fogal is serving 67-93 months in prison for his role.

Fields also pleaded guilty to selling $280 worth of heroin to an undercover informant in 2014. He also entered guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and cutting off an ankle-monitoring device in separate incidents in 2015.

