2 Shallotte men head to prison for drug-related offenses

Two Shallotte men are headed to prison after they were sentenced on various drug-related offenses.

According to the District Attorney's Office, David Carl Marlow, 55, was convicted of being a habitual felon for the second time on Monday, Jan. 23. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and two counts of selling heroin.

He was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison.

Marlow was previously convicted as a habitual felon for trafficking cocaine in 2008. About a year after his release from prison, Marlow was arrested and charged with selling heroin twice in a four-month span from May to August 2016.

Those charges came after a series of undercover transactions in which the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit purchased heroin from Marlow. A search warrant was executed at his home on Tryon Road in August. Investigators confiscated additional heroin and the money the undercover agents used to buy narcotics from Marlow.

Marlow has multiple previous convictions in Brunswick County dating back to 2000 when he was convicted of selling cocaine.

Three days after Marlow was sentenced, a Brunswick County jury found Kevin Lyndell Davis, 33, guilty on one count of selling and delivering crack cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine.

Davis' trial lasted three days with the jury taking two hours to deliberate.

He was sentenced to 39 to 78 months in prison.

Davis was initially arrested June 2013 for selling crack cocaine while he was on federal parole. Before Thursday’s conviction, Davis had previously served a sentence in federal prison after being convicted of federal weapons violations, resulting in a lengthy delay in trying the 2013 Brunswick County case.

