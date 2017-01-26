Aldi to hold another hiring event for its upcoming Wilmington store

Aldi is looking to hire workers for several positions at its upcoming Wilmington store. (Source: Aldi website)

The store will be located at 7954 Market Street. Those who are interesting in working for Aldi can attend the hiring event at SpringHill Suites in Mayfaire, 1014 Ashes Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Opportunities within Aldi include store associate, shift manager, and manager trainee positions.

In order to apply for the position you must meet the minimum requirements below:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for manager trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

For more information, click here.

