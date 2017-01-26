Aldi to hold another hiring event for its upcoming Wilmington st - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Aldi to hold another hiring event for its upcoming Wilmington store

Aldi is looking to hire workers for several positions at its upcoming Wilmington store. (Source: Aldi website) Aldi is looking to hire workers for several positions at its upcoming Wilmington store. (Source: Aldi website)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Aldi is looking to hire workers for several positions at its upcoming Wilmington store.

The store will be located at 7954 Market Street. Those who are interesting in working for Aldi can attend the hiring event at SpringHill Suites in Mayfaire, 1014 Ashes Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Opportunities within Aldi include store associate, shift manager, and manager trainee positions. 

In order to apply for the position you  must meet the minimum requirements below:        

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply
  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Management experience preferred for manager trainees
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

For more information, click here.

