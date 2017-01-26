Mojotone making big noise in Pender County

The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Jan. 17 to sell the Pender County Shell Building to Mojotone Music, a move that could have a large economic impact on the area.

Mojotone, an amplifier cabinet manufacturer and amplifier parts supplier founded in 2000, is owned and operated by Mike McWhorter and Andy Turner. The two took over the company after buying a bankrupt company of a similar name.

McWhorter was in the process of applying to medical school at the time but said his fate and his passion for music made him stick with the company.

"Six months into it I was having a blast," he said. "I was really into all the things that we were selling, so I had a passion for it. And I ended up getting wait-listed from med school."

It didn't take long for McWhorter and Turner to realize their company occupied a niche market within the music industry.

"We had transferred the 800 number from this old company two weeks after we moved back, just kind of as an afterthought and the phone just kept ringing," McWhorter said.

Those calls just kept coming, and the business quickly grew at its original location in Winston-Salem. The two partners soon realized they needed to expand, which brought them to southeast North Carolina.

In 2005, Mojotone bought an industrial building just outside of Burgaw, where they eventually purchased two more buildings and grew their staff to close to 50 people.

After spending almost a decade in Burgaw, the company was looking to expand again. They looked at properties outside of Pender County but eventually put in a bid to purchase the Shell Building for $750,000.

"This community has been great and so supportive," McWhorter said. "There are some great people in leadership here, and I'm really excited to stay here."

Burgaw Town Manager Chad McEwen said he is proud of the local business.

"It's huge that Mojo is expanding," McEwen said. "It's a good sign for the local economy and industrial base."

McEwen also says the move is good for the Pender economy because another local business plans to move into Mojotone's existing space.

Mojotone hopes to move into the Shell Building by the end of summer 2017.

