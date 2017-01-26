TRAFFIC ALERT: South Front Street closure set for this weekend

The NCDOT is set to close South Front Street at the intersection of Burnett Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road/US 421 in Wilmington starting this weekend. (Source: Raycom Media)

The closure will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and will last until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Crews will be installing a water line and drainage system across from South Front Street as part of the Greenfield Lake Culvert Replacement project that started last week.

A signed detour will route traffic to Third Street, Burnett Boulevard, and Carolina Beach Road.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect delays. NCDOT also reminds motorists to watch for detour signs, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

