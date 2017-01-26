My turn: A new year for our General Assembly

A new year brings a new version of our General Assembly. Some new faces, and for what it’s worth - a fresh start. (Source: WECT)

This group of political leaders gained some less than positive attention throughout the country last year with some of the things they accomplished.

But a reset gives us the opportunity to start anew. Let’s hope our legislative leaders will seize that chance to work together and make a difference. With the way the calendar ended last year, featuring an ultimately futile attempt to steer us away from HB2, it’s not looking promising. But maybe they can surprise us.

Governor Cooper faces an uphill battle. There’s a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly. Basically, the Republicans can legislate around the governor in many ways. But I’d love to see some of these leaders step up and work with their counterparts in the other party for the betterment of all.

A guy can dream, can’t he?

That's my turn. Now it's your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

