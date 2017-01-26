Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits GLOW Academy - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits GLOW Academy

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Celebrity Chef Giada DiLaurentiis visited students at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington on Thursday.  (Source: WECT) Celebrity Chef Giada DiLaurentiis visited students at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington on Thursday.  (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis visited students at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington on Thursday. 

This is the second time the chef has visited the academy, she previously met with students and faculty in January 2016. 

She spoke with students about her career in food and nutrition, and how she rose to become a Food Network and Today Show television star.

She took time out to answer the sixth graders questions on why she became a chef, her favorite foods, and she even took time to sign a few autographs. She said her goal Thursday was simple to inspire these young girls to continue to dream and they can achieve anything. She said picking something you love and sticking to it is what makes you successful.

"I feel that if you give other girls or other women just a little hope, that little glimmer of hope is really all they need to skyrocket to do whatever it is that they want," De Laurentiis said Thursday.

De Laurentiis will be at the Country Club of Landfall Friday, where she will prepare breakfast from the club, and broadcast live on her Facebook and the Food Network's Facebook pages. 

A lunch will also be held at Landfall for ticket holders while De Laurentiis demonstrates the preparation of each course. She also plans to host a VIP meet and greet with lunch guests. 

All proceeds from breakfast and lunch ticket sales will benefit the GLOW Academy. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly