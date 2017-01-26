Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits GLOW Academy

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis visited students at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington on Thursday.

This is the second time the chef has visited the academy, she previously met with students and faculty in January 2016.

She spoke with students about her career in food and nutrition, and how she rose to become a Food Network and Today Show television star.

She took time out to answer the sixth graders questions on why she became a chef, her favorite foods, and she even took time to sign a few autographs. She said her goal Thursday was simple to inspire these young girls to continue to dream and they can achieve anything. She said picking something you love and sticking to it is what makes you successful.

"I feel that if you give other girls or other women just a little hope, that little glimmer of hope is really all they need to skyrocket to do whatever it is that they want," De Laurentiis said Thursday.

De Laurentiis will be at the Country Club of Landfall Friday, where she will prepare breakfast from the club, and broadcast live on her Facebook and the Food Network's Facebook pages.

A lunch will also be held at Landfall for ticket holders while De Laurentiis demonstrates the preparation of each course. She also plans to host a VIP meet and greet with lunch guests.

All proceeds from breakfast and lunch ticket sales will benefit the GLOW Academy.

Food Network star Giada and myself. Why she was in town today coming up at 6 @wectnews pic.twitter.com/mczQCTviL3 — Chelsea Donovan (@ChelseaDWECT) January 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.