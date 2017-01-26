Year in review: Violent crimes in Leland stay low; burglary, financial crimes on the rise

The Town of Leland saw over 300% increases in both auto burglaries and financial crimes. Murder rates remained at 0. (Source: WECT)

The 2016 Leland Police Department numbers are out and violent crime rates are on the decline but the same cannot be said for burglary and financial crimes.

According to a document presented at the last town council meeting, there were nearly 300 reported burglaries in 2016 compared to 138 in 2015. Taking a closer look at burglary rates, the town saw a 339 percent increase in auto burglaries in 2016.

"If you lock your doors, don't leave anything valuable laying out," said Lt. Jeremy Humphries, spokesperson for the Leland Police Department. "Anyone that would be going by to steal something whether it be in the middle of the day or the middle of the night are looking for a quick opportunity."

Lt. Humphries said an explosion in population growth explains a portion of the spike in auto burglary rates. The sheer amount of people moving in to the area has increased over the years and Humphries said the type of people moving here has an impact on other crimes.

"With the increase in retirement into the community, it opens up other avenues or doors to other things," added Humphries.

One of those doors leads to financial crimes. There were 384 counts of fraud in 2016 compared to 123 in 2015, a 312 percent increase.

One Leland couple said they are the victims of one of those incidents.

"I was home here by myself when the phone rang," said John Rappe. "At first he said 'Grandpa!' He just said he needed help because he was in an accident."

$3,000 later, John and his wife Janet found out their grandson was fine and the person on the other end of the line was a scammer.

"I felt very violated that somebody had information about out families," said Janet.

The police department wants to reverse the trends in auto burglaries and financial crimes last year. Humphries said they want to invest in a crime mapping software that will make it easier to track when and where car break-ins happen.

Humphries said they added a cybersecurity analyst to the work force to track and attempt to prevent financial crimes before they happen.

A bright spot for the town has been its low murder rates. In fact, there were no reported murders in 2015 and that number stayed the same this past year.

The town was recently named one of the safest cities in North Carolina according to Playmember.

