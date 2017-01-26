Do you know this man? WPD looking for man accused of tablet theft

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of taking a tablet from a local business. (Source: WECT)

The incident took place on Jan. 5 at the GameStop on College Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

KNOW THIS MAN? WPD asking for assistance in ID'ing this man who stole a tablet from GameStop on College Rd. Call WPD 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip pic.twitter.com/tfC4P9YyJD — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 26, 2017

