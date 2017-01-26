TRAFFIC ALERT: Two road closures planned for Columbus County

A pair of projects in Columbus County will lead to road closures starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Source: Raycom Media)

NC 904 (E. Fifth Street) will close at the railroad crossing between Main Street and US 701 Business (Hickman Road) in Tabor City.

Contractors for R.J. Corman Railroad will be upgrading the railroad crossing. The work is expected to be completed by Feb. 17.

A detour around the project will take drivers on North Main Street/Willoughby Road, New Warehouse Road, Old Stake Road and US 701 Business.

In Chadbourn, NC 410 (Brown Street) will be closed between East Railroad Avenue and East Third Avenue as contractors replace aging water and sewer lines.

That portion of the road will be completely closed through March 15. Additional lane closures and delays can be expected on NC 410 in downtown Chadbourn between March 15 and April 1.

Motorists can get around the project area by using US 76, Grist Road and Braswell Road/West Railroad Avenue. Commercial trucks driving through the area and motorists traveling to and from the beaches are asked to remain on US 74 to Whiteville and then take US 701 to Tabor City.

