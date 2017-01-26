Victim identified in deadly Columbus County wreck - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Victim identified in deadly Columbus County wreck

Officials have identified the victim in a deadly wreck on Highway 410 South in Columbus County Thursday morning.(Source: Raycom Media) Officials have identified the victim in a deadly wreck on Highway 410 South in Columbus County Thursday morning.(Source: Raycom Media)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Officials have identified the victim in a deadly head-on wreck in Columbus County Thursday morning.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Highway 410 near Cribbtown Road around 4:50 a.m.

Marquwes Mikal Jillard, 21, of Tabor City, was driving a 2005 Chrysler south on Highway 410 when he went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Jillard died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

No charges will be filed by investigators.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

