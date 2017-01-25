Sea Devil women win fourth straight

Led by 22 points from Destiny Campbell, Cape Fear Community College (15-3, 10-1) earned their fourth straight win Wednesday night at the Schwartz Center against Lenoir Community College.

The Sea Devils have lost just one game since Nov. 13.

TaKwana Bland added 21 for Cape Fear, who jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.

Cape Fear's next game will be Saturday against Louisburg. It begins a string of six straight games at home for the Sea Devils. Prior to Wednesday night's game, just four of Cape Fear's 18 games had been at home.

