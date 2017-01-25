NC shelter pleads for return of stolen puppy

Janet the puppy was taken from it's kennel in broad daylight, right under the nose of employees and volunteers of the Durham Animal Protection Society. (Source: WNCN)

Saturday a puppy was taken from its kennel in broad daylight, right under the nose of employees and volunteers of the Durham Animal Protection Society.

Now, the dog’s rightful owner and the shelter are pleading for its safe return.

“She is an 8- to 10-week-old we think Yorkie to Chihuahua mix. She’s about three and a half pounds so she’s very tiny,” said Darlene Fiscus, describing ”Janet.”

Saturday, Janet had been chosen by an adoptive family and was waiting to go home with her new owners this week.

It wasn’t until Monday morning after taking inventory of all the animals that shelter employees realized she was taken by someone else Saturday.

“It would not be unusual for someone who is doing the afternoon feedings or walkings to think that maybe that dog had already gone home with their family,” said Fiscus, development director for the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

Fiscus says Janet had a sign on her kennel that said she had been adopted.

She believes if employees saw someone taking Janet, they could have believed it was her rightful owner.

Or, the puppy could have been smuggled out.

The shelter does have surveillance cameras, but the one closest to Janet’s kennel was actually too close and didn’t get a very good look at what exactly happened to the puppy.

The video does show just how many people were in and out of the dog area Saturday.

Fiscus says before adoption all their animals are given microchip implants, and it’s up to the owner to activate them.

“But in this case we did call and register Janet. So what Home Again does is alert all shelters, rescue groups and veterinarians within a 25-mile radius,” said Fiscus.

Fiscus says they’ve filed a report with police, but just want Janet to be returned for the sake of the family that was about to adopt her.

“They’re pretty devastated. They had their heart wrapped up in having Janet become a part of their family, so please do the right thing and return her to the shelter,” pleaded Fiscus.

If you think you have information on Janet, call the Durham Animal Protection Society at (919) 560-0640.