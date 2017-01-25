15 years later: Mandy Moore remembers time on set of 'A Walk to Remember'

Mandy Moore is remembering her time on the set of A Walk to Remember.
The actress, who is now on NBC's hit drama This is Us, starred in A Walk to Remember, which was released in theaters 15 years ago.
The movie was filmed in Wilmington and Southport.
The tearjerker, based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, is a teenage love story about a young girl with leukemia. She falls for her high school's bad boy, Landon, and the rest is...well, grab the tissues.
Marking the anniversary Wednesday, Moore posted pictures and answered fan questions on social media.
Moore even revealed a reunion may be in the works for Moore and her co-star in the film, Shane West.
We're working on it! https://t.co/JRTPPaaHKZ— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 25, 2017
When asked about the most difficult scene to shoot, Moore wrote, "The most emotionally challenging scene was when Jamie finally tells Landon she was sick. Hurt my heart."
Our heart hurt too, Mandy!
