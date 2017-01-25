Susi Hamilton to be sworn in as Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources

Susi Hamilton will be sworn in as North Carolina's Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources Thursday at 2 p.m. on the USS NC Battleship (Source: WECT)

State Rep. Susi Hamilton (D-District 18) will officially leave the General Assembly Thursday and become North Carolina's new Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Her swearing in ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on the USS North Carolina Battleship.

Governor Roy Cooper appointed Hamilton to the position last week.

District 18 is made up of portions of from New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

The democratic party for both counties is in the process of selecting Hamilton's replacement.

Cooper will have to approve the nomination.

